Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,311 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 85.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 157.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 202,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,625. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.