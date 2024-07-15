Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 140,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,852. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.