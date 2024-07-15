Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,526 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $21,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,226 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,972,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Xometry by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 1.0 %

XMTR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662 in the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

