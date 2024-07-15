Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.25. 90,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,659. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

