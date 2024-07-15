Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 1.1 %

Penumbra stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $319.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.