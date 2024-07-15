Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.02. 251,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

