Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

