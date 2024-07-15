Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBLA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.59.

Shares of TBLA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,401. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

