Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $218,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

