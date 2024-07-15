Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.