Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $260,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in ScanSource by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.37. 33,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

