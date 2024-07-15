Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,004,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,807,000 after acquiring an additional 169,867 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

