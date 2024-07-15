Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of COMPASS Pathways worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.04. 143,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,122. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

