Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alphatec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphatec stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 236,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,037. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

