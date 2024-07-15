Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,220. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaos

Danaos Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.