Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HY. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

