Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,186,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 345.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,128,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.13. 208,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

