Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 79.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 312,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,896. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software Announces Dividend

PRGS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.