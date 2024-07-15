Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Trading Up 0.8 %

INFA stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.19. 467,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,804. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,399.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Informatica

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.