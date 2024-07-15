Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Trading Up 0.8 %
INFA stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.19. 467,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,804. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,399.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
