Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

