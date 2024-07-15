Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $4.37 on Monday, hitting $208.46. 190,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,501. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

