Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.23. 573,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

