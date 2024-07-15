Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Radius Recycling at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $367,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Radius Recycling Price Performance
RDUS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.03. 33,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $477.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Radius Recycling Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling Profile
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Recycling
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AI-Powered Insurance Disruptor: This Stock Is a Growth Machine
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.