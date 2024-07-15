Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $10,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC traded up $3.86 on Monday, hitting $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

