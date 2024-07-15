Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $53.24. 250,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,429. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

