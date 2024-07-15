Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,078. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

