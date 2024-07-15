Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 11,673 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

