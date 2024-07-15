Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 125,648 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,648 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $53,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,769. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.24. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

