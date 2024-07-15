Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

PLYM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,046. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

