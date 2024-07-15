Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.25. 36,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,098. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.32.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

