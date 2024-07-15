Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 133,074 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 185,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,144. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Insider Transactions at Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

