Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,493. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $598.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

