Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 135,714 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,714 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,368. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

