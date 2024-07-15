Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 142,841 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,841 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.96. 797,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

