Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of CEVA worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 13,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.84. 16,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,599. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $491.41 million, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

