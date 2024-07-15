Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 19,328 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSKD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 146,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

