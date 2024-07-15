Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. 210,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,644. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.