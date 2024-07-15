Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BrightView by 977.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightView Price Performance

NYSE:BV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

