Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 5,159 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. 1,030,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,226. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

