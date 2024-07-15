Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 78,800 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE EIX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.28. 216,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

