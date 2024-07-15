Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 8,704 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Himax Technologies by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 285,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,404. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.71%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

