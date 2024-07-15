Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 88,649 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,649 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

AvidXchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

