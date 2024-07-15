Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,424 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Bit Digital worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTBT. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.