Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 191,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 394,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

