Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

