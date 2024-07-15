T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 25,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock valued at $928,515,288 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

