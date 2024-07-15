Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

