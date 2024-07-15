Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

