Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.96 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

