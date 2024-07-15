Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $13,958,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.90. The stock had a trading volume of 991,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

